Nebraska OLB Garrett Nelson is grateful to be learning football every day

Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson is known as the most fired-up player on Nebraska’s team. If it was possible to literally run through a brick wall, Nelson could probably do it.

“I'm the biggest football guy there is,” Nelson said. “I love playing. I'd play in the parking lot every day if I could.”

Nelson is so in love with the game that during his freshman season he said he was almost too intense and amped up.

“Obviously I'm like the craziest wired dude out there,” Nelson said. “The biggest thing for me was relaxing because I get so tense and I just got to going a million miles an hour. One of the biggest things for me was just relaxing and trusting myself.

“I would get so tunnel vision like a deer in headlights that I wasn't being the football player I know I could be,” Nelson added. “So relaxing, breathing, being okay, reading things and then when the play goes, that's when I turned to the high wire dude, going nuts and stuff like that.”

During the 2020 season, the Scottsbluff native started in all eight games and had to adjust to being a key part of Nebraska’s defense. Something different from when he didn’t play consistently his freshman season.

The third-year sophomore said it took him about four or five games to fully adjust to the momentum and ups and downs of playing an entire game. Everything came together in the last three games.

“I felt like I was getting back to how I expect myself to play,” Nelson said. “The plays I was making, the things I was doing. I really started to figure it out.

“I wanted to translate that and pick up right where I left off from the fall into the spring, that was successful then made another level (up) in the spring, then raise it again later in this fall and just keep progressing stacking those up.”

Along with learning to be a starter, the game began to slow down for Nelson as he hit his stride in college football. He was able to track the ball better, read the skill players and understand his role on a deeper level.