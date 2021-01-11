Senior offensive lineman Matt Farniok has officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The South Dakota native made the announcement via Twitter on Monday. Over the last four years, Farniok has played in 39 games, making 32 consecutive starts.

He was one of just 12 Husker offensive linemen to start 30 or more consecutive games over the course of their career, joining fellow outing senior Brenden Jaimes.

Farniok was also just one of 13 Nebraska players to be voted a captain twice, as he held the honor in both 2019 and 2020.

Over the course of Farniok's career, he started 24 games at right tackle, seven at right guard, and one at center.

The versatility Farniok showed over the course of his career got him a very favorable draft grade according to a source.



Most project Farniok to play either guard or center at the next level.