Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams has entered the transfer portal, Inside Nebraska has confirmed.

Williams, a graduate of Omaha North High School, played in four games and made one start at right tackle, against Oklahoma, in 2022 before sustaining a season-ending foot injury. The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder transferred to Nebraska last offseason as a graduate from FCS Northern Colorado, where he spent four seasons.

After redshirting in his first season in 2017, Williams played in all 11 games with eight starts as a redshirt freshman in 2018. He then started nine games at left guard as a sophomore in 2019. Northern Colorado did not play in the 2020 season due to the pandemic, but Williams returned to start the first two games of the 2021 season at left tackle before missing the rest of the year.

Williams may need a medical hardship waiver in order to play one more season.