Nebraska OL/DL trenches are growing in size, strength, maturity

FREMONT, Neb. - Just like Nebraska assistant coach Greg Austin had to adjust to playing in the NFL after the Big 12, the Huskers coaching staff and roster had to adjust to the Big Ten when they left UCF. Similar to offensive linemen Bryce Benhart adjusting to the big boys in Big Ten football. Austin compared Benhart to Bambi when he first arrived at Nebraska. He is now “finding his feet in the ground” going into his second season with the likely right tackle starting spot. At the Big Red Blitz on Wednesday in Fremont, Austin and outside linebacker coach/special teams coordinator Mike Dawson discussed the general growth in the size of NU’s linemen on both sides of the ball along with the current state of their position groups. Dawson first experienced the difference in size at Nebraska when he first arrived in Lincoln in 2017. Then Dawson coached defensive linemen and invited the players to his home for dinner. A while into the dinner, Dawson said his wife asked him “so when are the big guys coming?” Nebraska has noticeably upgraded (in most senses of the word) its linemen on both sides of the ball. Coaches are starting to notice. A few weeks ago, Dawson said the coach of an opponent told him at a camp that he noticed the dramatic size change in Nebraska’s trenches. Dawson credited the jump in size to strength coach Zach Duval. In his first year at UCF and will Duval, Dawson, just like he said he typically does with new people, doubted Duval. He began to track his position group’s progression and it’s safe to say that smothered any ounce of doubt he had left. Every single player in his group, from the starter to the last guy on the totem pole, gained 20 pounds of muscle after one year in Duval’s program. Nebraska recruits taller and bigger framed prospects, Duval turns them into monsters.

Mike Dawson, Greg Austin and Paul Klempa at the Big Red Blitz in Fremont (Abby Barmore)

Austin said he has an extremely deep group of talented ‘fat guys.’ “It’s true so we just accept it and move on,” he said of his offensive lineman. And yes they track pancake tackles and pancakes eaten. Junior Matt Sichterman took the majority of reps this spring with Brant Branks, Michael Lynn and Ethan Pieper working behind him, according to Austin. Sichterman, as Austin said, is as consistent as a Big Mac. You can go to a McDonald’s in Lincoln or one in Fremont and the secret sauce will always be the same. Center Cam Jurgens, who had several wild snaps last season at center, didn’t have a ‘big issue’ snapping this spring. Austin said he had an “efficient spring.” “But over the course of spring, we were continually working through what are giving, providing feedback, whether it be myself, quarterback coach, quarterbacks and everybody alike,” Austin said. Another way the offensive line is growing is in maturity. Austin said it is difficult for a young O-lineman to go up against Big Ten defensive linemen that are typically three, four or five into a program. Nebraska had several freshmen play a considerable amount last season which will only help further their growth and another offseason with Duval will help tremendously, as it will for everyone on the team. Austin listed nine offensive linemen that are making an impact on the program and he expects his deep group to continue growing, in every sense of the matter. Stronger, faster, bigger? Yes. “I really do think that our guys have made a lot of progress thus far, he said. “And they got a long way to go, they'll always have a long ways to go, in my opinion. But I really feel like our group, as a whole, I expect them to take it to the next level.”

Mike Dawson talking at the Big Red Blitz in Fremont (Abby Barmore)

