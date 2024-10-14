Nebraska-Ohio State kickoff time, TV info announced

Nebraska football will play its next game in 12 days when head coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Huskers square off with conference powerhouse Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Columbus.

Now, the Huskers have more clarity on that matchup as the Big Ten announced kickoff times for that Oct. 25-26 weekend of college football.

The Huskers (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) and Buckeyes (5-1, 2-1) will kick off at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT in Columbus, and the game will be broadcast live on FOX with live streaming available on the Fox Sports App. Live radio coverage will also be available on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

It is the second straight week and fourth time this season the Huskers have been featured on FOX. The Huskers will battle the Indiana Hoosiers this coming Saturday (Oct. 19) in Bloomington in the Big Noon Kickoff spotlight game. It is expected that Big Noon Kickoff will be in town for the Huskers' road game against Ohio State as well, but that has not been formally announced.

Nebraska's other start times and TV determinations throughout the season are on a 12-or 6-day window, except for the regular season finale at Iowa which is on Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be carried on NBC.

Below is the full slate of Big Ten games for the weekend of October 25-26.