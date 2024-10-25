Nebraska-Ohio State final score predictions plus CFB Week 9 picks ATS

Game day for Nebraska football is only a day away as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers get set for Saturday's difficult road matchup with No. 4 Ohio State.
The Huskers (5-2 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) and Buckeyes (5-1, 2-1) will square off in the Big Noon Kickoff spotlight game on Saturday with Nebraska getting the Big Noon treatment for a second week in a row.
As we await opening kickoff in Columbus the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for Huskers vs. Buckeyes and gives their College Football Week 9 picks against the spread!
GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions for Nebraska-Ohio State
*Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn
NEBRASKA at #4 OHIO STATE: Final Score Predictions
Spread: OSU -25.5
Total: 48.5
>> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23
ZACK: Ohio State 38, Nebraska 17
STEVE: Ohio State 35, Nebraska 7
TIM: Ohio State 38, Nebraska 14
JANSEN: Ohio State 42, Nebraska 14
CFB WEEK 9 PICKS
Important notes:
>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!
>>> The spreads are locked in on Wednesday, at the latest, every week. Each staff member has the same spread to consider for each respective game.
>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. Tiebreaker is the best W-L record. End-of-season tiebreaker is W-L record ATS in Nebraska games.
SEASON STANDINGS
1 – Tim: 42-37-1 (46 pts)
2 – Zack: 37-42-1 (46 pts)
3 – Steve: 37-42-1 (44 pts)
4 – Jansen: 30-49-1 (37 pts)
Record in straight-up upset picks:
Steve: 7-2
Tim: 3-1
Zack: 9-8
Jansen: 8-8
Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription
Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest for a chance to win a free Inside Nebraska subscription!
Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score
Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total
You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.
THIS YEAR'S WINNERS:
vs. UTEP – @Huskerpanther
>> Prediction: Nebraska 34, UTEP 7
>> Actual score: Nebraska 40, UTEP 7
vs. Colorado – NONE
>> Actual score: Nebraska 28, Colorado 10
vs. Northern Iowa – @TX Huskr
>> Prediction: Nebraska 34, Northern Iowa 3 – ***EXACT SCORE***
>> Actual final score: Nebraska 34, Northern Iowa 3
vs. Illinois – @GusGus1
>> Prediction: Illinois 24, Nebraska 21
>> Actual final score: Illinois 31, Nebraska 24 (OT)
at Purdue – @Husker Dreme
>> Prediction: Nebraska 28, Purdue 7
>> Actual final score: Nebraska 28, Purdue 10
vs. Rutgers – NONE
>> Actual final score: Nebraska 14, Rutgers 7
at Indiana – @sureray
>> Prediction: Indiana 18, Nebraska 7
>> Actual final score: Indiana 56, Nebraska 7