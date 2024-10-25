Nebraska-Ohio State final score predictions plus CFB Week 9 picks ATS

Game day for Nebraska football is only a day away as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers get set for Saturday's difficult road matchup with No. 4 Ohio State. The Huskers (5-2 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) and Buckeyes (5-1, 2-1) will square off in the Big Noon Kickoff spotlight game on Saturday with Nebraska getting the Big Noon treatment for a second week in a row. As we await opening kickoff in Columbus the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for Huskers vs. Buckeyes and gives their College Football Week 9 picks against the spread! GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions for Nebraska-Ohio State IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription! Scroll to the bottom of this page for more info. *Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

NEBRASKA at #4 OHIO STATE: Final Score Predictions

Spread: OSU -25.5 Total: 48.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 ********** ZACK: Ohio State 38, Nebraska 17 STEVE: Ohio State 35, Nebraska 7 TIM: Ohio State 38, Nebraska 14 JANSEN: Ohio State 42, Nebraska 14

CFB WEEK 9 PICKS

CFB Week 9 Games Matchup Spread Nebraska (5-2) @ 4 Ohio State (5-1) OSU -25.5 Rutgers (4-3) @ USC (3-4) – Friday USC -14.5 Washington (4-3) @ 13 Indiana (7-0) IU -7 20 Illinois (6-1) @ 1 Oregon (7-0) ORE -21.5 Northwestern (3-4) @ Iowa (4-3) IOWA -13.5 Maryland (4-3) @ Minnesota (4-3) MINN -4.5 3 Penn State (6-0) @ Wisconsin (5-2) PSU -6.5 Michigan State (4-3) @ Michigan (4-3) MICH -5.5 17 Boise State (5-1) @ UNLV (6-1) – Friday BSU -3 8 LSU (6-1) @ 14 Texas A&M (6-1) TAMU -2.5

CFB Week 9 Picks ATS $ = straight-up upset; all picks are made ATS (against the spread) Zack Steve Tim Jansen Nebraska Ohio State Nebraska Ohio State Rutgers USC Rutgers Rutgers Washington Indiana Indiana Indiana Oregon Illinois Illinois Illinois Northwestern Iowa Iowa Iowa Minnesota Maryland Maryland – $ Minnesota Penn State Penn State Penn State Penn State Michigan Michigan Michigan State Michigan State UNLV – $ Boise State Boise State Boise State LSU – $ Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Last week: 4-6 (6 pts) Last week: 3-7 (5 pts) Last week: 5-5 (6 pts) Last week: 5-5 (8 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in on Wednesday, at the latest, every week. Each staff member has the same spread to consider for each respective game. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. Tiebreaker is the best W-L record. End-of-season tiebreaker is W-L record ATS in Nebraska games.

SEASON STANDINGS

1 – Tim: 42-37-1 (46 pts) 2 – Zack: 37-42-1 (46 pts) 3 – Steve: 37-42-1 (44 pts) 4 – Jansen: 30-49-1 (37 pts) Record in straight-up upset picks: Steve: 7-2 Tim: 3-1 Zack: 9-8 Jansen: 8-8

Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription