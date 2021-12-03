Nebraska officially announces the Mickey Joseph hire

“I am honored to return to Nebraska to join Coach Frost’s staff,” Joseph said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get to Lincoln to work with our players and represent Nebraska Football. Once you are a Husker your love for the program never leaves you and my family and I could not be more excited.”

The news of Joseph's return had been widely speculated for the last week. Joseph Mickey Joseph will join the Husker coaching staff as Wide Receivers Coach/Passing Game Coordinator/Associate Head Coach.

On Friday, the school announced the former Husker quarterback and LSU wide receivers coach has accepted a job on Scott Frost's coaching staff.

While at LSU, Joseph was under contract through all of 2023 and set to make $500,000 on Jan. 1 and $550,000 on Jan. of 2023.

Joseph quarterbacked NU's offense under the legendary Tom Osborne from 1988-91, playing 34 career games. His best season as a starter came in 1990 when he saw action in all 12 games and threw for 624 yards and 11 touchdowns along with 554 rushing yards and 10 scores.

After 17 years of coaching at the high school and small college levels, Joseph got his first Division-I job in 2013 as an assistant at Alcorn State. He followed that with stops at Grambling State and then Louisiana Tech before landing his first Power Five job at LSU, where he's been since 2017.

The New Orleans native was promoted as the Tigers' assistant head coach in 2020.

Joseph, 53, recruited and coached one of the most prolific wide receiving corps in the country during his time at LSU with Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Terrence Marshall, and many others.

He is the first known hire for four open positions Nebraska needed to fill this offseason.

Frost let go of offensive coordinator/receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, running backs coach/recruiting coordinator Ryan Held, and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco last month.

“Mickey Joseph brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our coaching staff,” Frost said. “He is an excellent teacher and mentor for young players and is a proven recruiter. We are excited to bring Mickey back to his alma mater and have him play a key role in the success of our offense.”