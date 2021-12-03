Nebraska offers standout FCS punter/kicker Timmy Bleekrode from Furman
Nebraska is evidently in the market for a new kicker in 2021.
Furman punter/kicker Timmy Bleekrode announced on Friday he's officially been offered by the Huskers.
NU analyst Bill Busch was activated on the road this past week and reportedly visited Bleekrode on Monday in South Carolina. The Huskers are recruiting Bleekrode to handle placekicking duties and not punt.
Bleekrode was 15-of-18 on field goals with a season-long of 51 yards. He was 9-of-9 on kicks under 40 yards and 30-of-32 on PATs.
As a punter, he averaged 42.15 yards on 52 attempts, putting 13 of us punts inside the 20-yard line. He had 11 punts of 50+ yards in 2021.
The Huskers currently don't have a scholarship committed to a kicker for next season, and punter Daniel Cerni remains on scholarship at this time for 2022.
Bleekrode technically has three years of eligibility remaining, as he played in three games in 2019 as a redshirt and the 2020 COVID year does not count against him. In 2021 he was a third-year COVID freshman. He was a second-team All-Conference selection at punter.