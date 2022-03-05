Nebraska offers DL Canady on Junior Day visit

Nebraska is not only trying to emphasize recruiting in-state players, but also players in the neighboring states. The Huskers had a chance to host talented athlete BJ Canady from Topeka (Kans.) this weekend for junior day and they extended an offer to him.

"Once Nebraska offered, the first thing that I thought was all glory to God," Canady said. "Without Him I have nothing. Coach Scott Frost was the coach that made me the offer and he told me that they were recruiting me as an athlete."

The Huskers sent one of their new coaching staff members to check out Canady in January. Canady has been talking to a number of coaches at NU since then.

"Nebraska coach Bill Busch was the first coach to really start recruiting me for the Huskers. He came and saw me in January after the season and I couldn't talk to him because of NCAA rules."

Canady is not short on confidence. He thinks he can play at any spot schools need him to play. He isn't opposed to taking snaps either if he is asked.

"I feel like I can play wherever the team needs me to play," Canady said. "I could even go to quarterback because I played that position my entire freshman year!"