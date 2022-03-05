Nebraska offers DL Canady on Junior Day visit
Nebraska is not only trying to emphasize recruiting in-state players, but also players in the neighboring states. The Huskers had a chance to host talented athlete BJ Canady from Topeka (Kans.) this weekend for junior day and they extended an offer to him.
"Once Nebraska offered, the first thing that I thought was all glory to God," Canady said. "Without Him I have nothing. Coach Scott Frost was the coach that made me the offer and he told me that they were recruiting me as an athlete."
The Huskers sent one of their new coaching staff members to check out Canady in January. Canady has been talking to a number of coaches at NU since then.
"Nebraska coach Bill Busch was the first coach to really start recruiting me for the Huskers. He came and saw me in January after the season and I couldn't talk to him because of NCAA rules."
Canady is not short on confidence. He thinks he can play at any spot schools need him to play. He isn't opposed to taking snaps either if he is asked.
"I feel like I can play wherever the team needs me to play," Canady said. "I could even go to quarterback because I played that position my entire freshman year!"
Canady really liked what he saw at the Nebraska practice today. He was focused on one player in particular to try and pick up some pass rushing tips.
"What stood out to me at practice was that everyone got reps," Canady said. "No one was standing around. There was also super-high energy and a lot of competing. I was trying to learn some new moves watching Caleb Tannor at practice."
There is an open invitation for Canady to come back to Lincoln whenever he can. The Huskers have suggested coming back to see the spring game.
"Nebraska told me to come back anytime. They want me to come back for the spring game and any other time that I can."
Before the Nebraska spring game, Canady has plans to go and check out one of the in-state schools. He hasn't thought too much about his five official visits to date.
"My next visit is probably to go to Kansas," Canady said. "I haven't started thinking about my official visits yet. I am just trying to enjoy the recruiting process right now."