That changed late Thursday night, however. The Huskers extended an offer to the 6-foot-6, 205-pounder. The Nebraska offer comes one day after Iowa State did the same.

Earlier this week when Isaac Jensen confirmed to Inside Nebraska that he'd be attending this weekend's Elite Junior Day event, the 2026 Millard South tight end didn't have a Husker offer.

Jensen is coming off a second-year campaign where he caught 26 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns. He'll be with a group of his Millard South teammates this weekend to check out Nebraska's program.

Jensen obviously has plus size and length. Those attributes helped him wall off smaller defenders and high-point the ball as an outside receiver. The size also came into play in downfield blocking.

Jensen will get bigger as he develops. When he does, he'll be more efficient as an in-line tight end.

Here's the link to his Hudl highlights.