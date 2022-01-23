Nebraska offers 2025 Omaha North lineman Tyson Terry

We've seen Nebraska take a much more aggressive approach over the last few months when it comes to offering local in-state talent. This past season the Huskers made the first offer to 2025 Omaha (Neb.) Burke prospect Christian Jones. Over the weekend they made the first Power Five offer to 2023 Omaha Creighton Prep offensive lineman Sam Sledge. New wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph has taken over the recruitment of the Omaha-Metro area for the Husker staff, and one of his multiple stops this past week was Omaha North. On Sunday, Joseph and the Huskers made another first offer to 2025 Viking defensive lineman Tyson Terry.

The 6-foot-3, 265 pound Terry started for Larry Martin's state-semifinal squad as a freshman, and he's currently 26-0 and ranked as the No. 1 heavyweight wrestler in the state. "It was a nice surprise," Terry told HuskerOnline on Sunday. "Coach Martin called me and said Coach Joseph called him and they pulled the trigger. It was awesome. "Coach Mickey said he liked my wrestling background and how I'm from North and he knows I'm tough and play physical." Later this week Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Hawkeye assistant coach Lavar Woods are coming to watch Terry wrestle Tuesday night at a dual.