Nebraska offers 2025 Omaha North lineman Tyson Terry
We've seen Nebraska take a much more aggressive approach over the last few months when it comes to offering local in-state talent.
This past season the Huskers made the first offer to 2025 Omaha (Neb.) Burke prospect Christian Jones. Over the weekend they made the first Power Five offer to 2023 Omaha Creighton Prep offensive lineman Sam Sledge.
New wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph has taken over the recruitment of the Omaha-Metro area for the Husker staff, and one of his multiple stops this past week was Omaha North. On Sunday, Joseph and the Huskers made another first offer to 2025 Viking defensive lineman Tyson Terry.
The 6-foot-3, 265 pound Terry started for Larry Martin's state-semifinal squad as a freshman, and he's currently 26-0 and ranked as the No. 1 heavyweight wrestler in the state.
"It was a nice surprise," Terry told HuskerOnline on Sunday. "Coach Martin called me and said Coach Joseph called him and they pulled the trigger. It was awesome.
"Coach Mickey said he liked my wrestling background and how I'm from North and he knows I'm tough and play physical."
Later this week Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Hawkeye assistant coach Lavar Woods are coming to watch Terry wrestle Tuesday night at a dual.
You get the sense this offer came before the Hawkeyes could come in with the first offer to the talented Terry.
"Nebraska and Iowa would both be up there, but a lot of other schools have asked Coach Martin about me too," Terry said. "Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Missouri, Wyoming, Air Force and North Dakota State have all reached out to my coach this year."
This season Terry attended three different Husker home games as an unofficial visitor and he'll be at their Mar. 5 Junior Day in Lincoln as well. In June, he was a participant at the Pipeline Camp.
"I was at the Buffalo, Michigan and Iowa games," Terry said. "Nebraska has said they like me on defense.
"I think this last year I showed I could hold my own ground as a freshman. It's kind of tough going against juniors and seniors on varsity and competing at a high level. No matter who it is, I just go out there and compete. A lot of people don't believe me when I tell them I'm a freshman."