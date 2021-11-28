Nebraska offer leaves 2024 RB Cram speechless

Nebraska had a number of underclassmen visiting this past weekend in Lincoln. One of the more exciting visitors was 2024 running back Titus Cram from Bondurant (Iowa) Farrar. The 5-foot-11 and 187-pound Cram had offers from both of the in-state, DI schools and when Nebraska offered he was speechless.

"The visit to Nebraska was one visit that I will remember. All of the fans that come to support them every week is amazing."

This was Cram's first visit to Nebraska. Besides getting the offer, the fan support was something else that stood out to him about the trip.

"I have been offered before and yet I was still speechless," Cram said. "I got the offer while I was on the field and I got called over to the scoreboard near the end zone and that's when they offered."

Cram had a good opportunity to watch the Nebraska offense on Friday. He saw how NU used their running backs, one in particular, and felt like he could do a lot of the same things and then some.

"I liked the Nebraska offense," Cram said. "I liked watching Jaquez Yant. I think that I would fit in their offense and I am shifty. I can get around. but I can also go right up the middle."

Cram had a huge sophomore year for Farrar High School. His team made a deep run, but came up short this season.

"I had 1,461 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. I also had 232 yards receiving and another two touchdowns. We went 10-2 this year. We played well, but struggled in the second half."

There is a desire b Cramy to get back to Nebraska. There were a number of recruits that were talking about upcoming junior day plans Nebraska plans to host in the coming months.

"I would like to get back to Nebraska," Cram said. "Nebraska told me that they would be setting up some things in the spring."

Cram also visited Iowa, Iowa State and Missouri this fall before visiting Nebraska.