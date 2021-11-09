Nebraska offer could show up at anytime for WR Ngoyi

There were a handful of offers by Nebraska to underclassmen the past two weekends. The Huskers could be getting close to offering a hometown wide receiver as well. The 6-foot-4 and 180-pound Beni Ngoyi picked up an offer from Pitt on Wednesday and Nebraska has said that their offer could be next.

"Nebraska gives me a lot of attention," Ngoyi said. "They make sure to get on the phone with me every week and they have invited me to all of the home games. Coach Ruud was telling me if I keep doing my thing the offer will roll in."

The Nebraska offer is going to go a long way with Ngoyi. He grew up watching Nebraska after having grown up in Lincoln.

"Nebraska is my dream offer. I have been watching them since I was little, so having the chance to play for them would be amazing."

Ngoyi has had a number of opportunities to watch the Nebraska offense and assess if he felt like it is a style of offense he could see himself playing in.

"Yeah, I think that the Nebraska offense is a good fit," Ngoyi said. "I feel like I fit their scheme."