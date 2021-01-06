Redshirt freshman Nebraska offensive lineman Matthew Anderson has entered the NCAA transfer portal HuskerOnline has confirmed.

The 6-foot-6, 255 pound Anderson found himself in a log jam on the line, as the Huskers had 11 different scholarship freshmen and redshirt freshmen offensive linemen heading into the 2021 season.

Before Anderson's departure, they had a total of at least 16 scholarship linemen returning, assuming both seniors Matt Farniok and Christian Gaylord move on from NU.

Anderson did not see any action in either 2019 or 2020, and reports are he had a very difficult time adding weight to his frame.

As a 250 pound recruit in 2019, the thought was he'd be able to add quite a bit of weight to his frame, and that apparently has not happened over the last two seasons.

Anderson is the Huskers third scholarship entry in the portal since the 2020 season ended, joining senior offensive lineman Boe Wilson and junior defensive lineman Keem Green.