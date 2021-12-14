Nebraska offensive line Cam Jurgens declares for the NFL Draft
Nebraska's starting center Cam Jurgens will not be back in 2022 for a fifth season of college football.
The Beatrice native announced on social media his plans to pursue his dreams at the next level.
As a fourth-year sophomore in 2021, Jurgens was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the league's coaches.
In 2021, Jurgens played a team-high 792 snaps, and he's made 18 consecutive starts at the position over the last three seasons. He started 31 of 32 games over the 2019 to 2021 seasons, playing a total of 2,067 snaps.
According to PFF, Jurgens allowed just one quarterback sack in three seasons, to go along with four QB hits.
Jurgens was the Huskers highest-graded out offensive lineman in 2021 with a mark of 70.8 according to PFF. He also had the best run block (71.5) and pass-blocking grade (70.8) of any NU lineman in 2021.
Jurgens hopes to be the third Husker offensive lineman drafted over the last two years, joining 2020 NU lineman Matt Farniok and Brenden Jaimes.