Nebraska vs. Northwestern odds have been set in the matchup between the Huskers (3-3) and Wildcats (3-3) next Saturday.

Nebraska football has opened as the favorite for the third time this season, and each time the Huskers have been double-digit favorites. The Huskers are a 10-point favorite over Northwestern with an over/under line set at 44.5 points for the Saturday afternoon Big Ten game (2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network). Both teams are coming off their bye weeks.

Nebraska was a single-digit road underdog in Week 1 and Week 2 in losses at Minnesota and Colorado before it became a double-digit home favorite against MAC opponent Northern Illinois and Conference USA foe Louisiana Tech. Following back-to-back wins, the Huskers were double-digit underdogs for the first time this season against No. 2 Michigan and lost 45-7.

Nebraska was the only team in the country to open the season with road games against Power Five opponents, and the Huskers were the last team in the Power Five to play a home game. Matt Rhule's team faltered in those first two games as two straight frustrating losses were marred by turnovers from starting quarterback Jeff Sims, penalties, mistakes and other self-inflicted wounds against Minnesota (13-10 loss) and then-No. 22 Colorado (36-14).

However, the Huskers rebounded in a big way in Week 3 to beat Northern Illinois, 35-11, behind a standout performance from third-year sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, the Huskers' backup who has taken over as the team's starter for now.

Haarberg's number was called once again versus Louisiana Tech, and the Nebraska native came through. Haarberg's strong overall play boosted the Huskers to a 28-14 win over La Tech before the home loss to Michigan. He then made some big-time plays to buoy the offensive effort in a 20-7 road win over Illinois in a Friday night game on the road just before the Huskers' bye week.