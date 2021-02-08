The Pender native spent the last three seasons working at LSU as a safeties coach under Ed Orgeron. Before that, he worked under Chris Ash at Rutgers in 2016 and 2017.

The Nebraska football team announced on Monday that former NU assistant Bill Busch will be returning to Lincoln as a defensive analyst. This will be Busch's third stint with the Huskers, as he served under Bill Callahan as a safeties coach/special teams coordinator in 2004-2007 and under Tom Osborne as a graduate assistant from 1990 to 1993.

The coach responsible for recruiting Nebraska's last first-round draft pick is returning to Lincoln.

"Bill Busch has a proven track record of coaching success at the highest level throughout his career, and he will be a great addition to our defensive staff," Frost said in a statment. "Bill has an investment in this program and understands what it takes to win at Nebraska.”

Busch is best known by many for his victories on the recruiting trail at just about every place he's been.

While at Utah under Urban Meyer (2001-03), Busch recruited 2005 NFL No. 1 draft pick quarterback Alex Smith.

At LSU, he was responsible for recruiting future Heisman Trophy winner and 2020 NFL No. 1 draft pick quarterback Joe Burrow.

Busch also recruited Nebraska's last first-round NFL Draft pick in cornerback Prince Amukamara, who was selected 19th by the NY Giants in 2011.

It's unknown what Busch's entire role will be on Scott Frost's coaching staff, but getting him back in this type of position is a big victory for the Huskers.

Busch made $457,000 this past year at LSU working under former NU head coach Bo Pelini. Current Bayor head coach Dave Aranda brought Busch to Baton Rouge, as he served under him at Utah State and Wisconsin.

The Tigers will still pay Busch in 2021.

The other connection that brought Busch back to Nebraska is his wife lives in Lincoln full-time, and both his parents reside in Creighton, so taking a position in 2021 under Frost makes sense for a lot of different reasons.