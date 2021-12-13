Nebraska makes offer to Montana and FCS punter of the year Brian Buschini
Make no bones about, what happened in the kicking game in 2021 for Nebraska cannot be repeated.
We've seen the Big Red take several steps to clean things up in that area. On Sunday they received a commitment from Furman kicker Timmy Bleekrode. On Monday NU made a scholarship offer to FCS punter of the year Brian Buschini from Montana.
Buschini told HuskerOnline on Monday he will have his final decision made in the next couple of days.
"I’m planning on committing to a school in the next couple of days," Buschini said. "I’m weighing all my options with my wife."
Buschini said he's also considering Mississippi State, Utah, Oregon State and Washington.
The Grizzlies just concluded their season this past weekend in the FCS playoffs, falling to James Madison.
The 6-foot, 219-pound Buschini would have three years of eligibility remaining.
Buschini had a 43.0-yard net punting average and placed 30 of his 69 punts inside the 20-yard line this past season. His overall average was 46.0 yards on 69 punts in 2021.
By making two specialists offers in one cycle, along with adding walk-on Georgetown long snapper Brady Weas, it tells you the type of emphasis being placed on overhauling the Huskers special teams play in 2022.
Punter Daniel Cerni remains on scholarship for the Huskers but has battled pain in his knee since suffering a season-ending injury in October of 2020.