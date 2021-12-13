Nebraska makes offer to Montana and FCS punter of the year Brian Buschini

Make no bones about, what happened in the kicking game in 2021 for Nebraska cannot be repeated.

We've seen the Big Red take several steps to clean things up in that area. On Sunday they received a commitment from Furman kicker Timmy Bleekrode. On Monday NU made a scholarship offer to FCS punter of the year Brian Buschini from Montana.

Buschini told HuskerOnline on Monday he will have his final decision made in the next couple of days.

"I’m planning on committing to a school in the next couple of days," Buschini said. "I’m weighing all my options with my wife."