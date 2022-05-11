Nebraska makes fourth in-state offer for 2024 to Ainsworth's Carter Nelson

Nebraska made their fourth known in-state offer for the class of 2024 to Ainsworth (Neb.) tight end Carter Nelson.

Nelson joins Bellevue West WR Dae'vonn Hall, Omaha Westside DB Caleb Benning and Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin who all hold Husker offers at this point.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Nelson made the announcement on Twitter. Earlier on Wednesday Nelson was also offered by Kansas, and Iowa State offered him in April.

Nelson is the first known eight-man player from the state of Nebraska to receive an NU offer since Andrew Shanle at St. Edwards in the class of 2002. In the class of 2021, NU also signed Iowa eight-man linebacker Seth Malcom.

The three-sport standout Nelson is the son of two coaches at Ainsworth. He's put up some very impressive numbers this year in track, which erases any questions about his athletic ability, despite the fact he plays eight-man football.

Nelson has run 11.05 in the 100, 22.74 in the 200, high jumped a Class C record 7-0, thrown the discus 175-0 and gone 13-8 in the pole vault.

Those numbers are going to get the attention of anyone, and you have to believe there are going to be some coaches watching him live compete at the state track meet in Omaha next week.