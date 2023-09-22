Nebraska-Louisiana Tech final score predictions and Week 4 CFB picks
Game day is less than 24 hours away for Nebraska football it squares off with Louisiana Tech (2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network) at Memorial Stadium.
The Huskers (1-2) are seeking their first home winning streak since beating Fordham and Buffalo in September 2021 and will be doing so as 19.5-point favorites against the Bulldogs (2-2).
As Nebraska and La Tech prep for kickoff, the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final score predictions for the game, plus our staff's Week 4 CFB picks!
Tell us your final score predictions on the Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-month or one-year subscription!
Nebraska-Louisiana Tech Final Score Predictions
Spread at time of picks: NEB -19.5 (O/U 46.5)
ZACK: Nebraska 28, La Tech 13
STEVE: Nebraska 31, La Tech 14
GREG: Nebraska 31, La Tech 10
GEOFF: Nebraska 38, La Tech 17
JANSEN: Nebraska 42, La Tech 14
“The Ten” … Games to Pick
*Spreads lock at 2 p.m. Wednesday each week*
Louisiana Tech (2-2) at Nebraska (1-2)
NEB -19.5
Wisconsin (2-1) at Purdue (1-2) on Friday
WISC -6
Rutgers (3-0) at 2 Michigan (3-0)
MICH -24
4 Florida State (3-0) at Clemson (2-1)
FSU -2.5
19 Colorado (3-0) at 10 Oregon (3-0)
ORE -21
22 UCLA (3-0) at 11 Utah (3-0)
UT -4.5
15 Ole Miss (3-0) at 13 Alabama (2-1)
ALA -7
12 Oregon State (3-0) at 21 Washington State (3-0)
ORST -3
6 Ohio State (3-0) at 9 Notre Dame (4-0)
OSU -3.0
24 Iowa (3-0) at 7 Penn State (3-0)
PSU -15.0
|Zack
|Steve
|Greg
|Geoff
|Jansen
|
La Tech
|
La Tech
|
La Tech
|
Nebraska
|
Nebraska
|
Purdue - $
|
Wisconsin
|
Purdue - $
|
Wisconsin
|
Wisconsin
|
Rutgers
|
Rutgers
|
Michigan
|
Rutgers
|
Rutgers
|
Clemson - $
|
FSU
|
FSU
|
FSU
|
FSU
|
Colorado
|
Colorado
|
Oregon
|
Colorado
|
Colorado
|
Utah
|
Utah
|
Utah
|
Utah
|
Utah
|
Ole Miss
|
Ole Miss
|
Ole Miss - $
|
Ole Miss - $
|
Ole Miss - $
|
Oregon St.
|
Wash. St.
|
Wash. St.
|
Wash. St.
|
Wash. St
|
Notre Dame - $
|
Notre Dame - $
|
Ohio State
|
Notre Dame - $
|
Notre Dame - $
|
Penn State
|
Iowa
|
Iowa
|
Iowa
|
Iowa
|
Last week:
4-6 (4 pts)
|
Last week:
4-6 (4 pts)
|
Last week:
5-5 (6 pts)
|
Last week:
6-4 (6 pts)
|
Last week:
4-6 (4 pts)
Season Standings After Week 4
Jansen: 16-14 (18 pts)
Steve: 16-14 (17 pts)
Greg: 14-16 (17 pts)
Geoff: 15-15 (16 pts)
Zack: 12-18 (14 pts)
Subscriber Records:
Ray1125: 10-10 (Week 1: 6-4; Week 2: 4-6)
klowtherjr: 4-6
Important notes:
>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Louisiana Tech, 28-21, he may still have Louisiana Tech listed on the chart because he is predicting a Nebraska win but does not believe the Huskers will cover the spread (which is -19.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!
>>> The spreads were locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.
>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight-up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.
>>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game.
Guess the Score Contest: Win a free yearly subscription
Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest!
Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score
Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total
You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.
This year's winners:
Week 1: None
Week 2: Jaemekon
Week 3: NU HZKRZ