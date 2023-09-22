Game day is less than 24 hours away for Nebraska football it squares off with Louisiana Tech (2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network) at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers (1-2) are seeking their first home winning streak since beating Fordham and Buffalo in September 2021 and will be doing so as 19.5-point favorites against the Bulldogs (2-2). SUBSCRIBE >> All access to our premium content & boards for $9.95/month As Nebraska and La Tech prep for kickoff, the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final score predictions for the game, plus our staff's Week 4 CFB picks! Tell us your final score predictions on the Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-month or one-year subscription! Scroll past the table of CFB staff picks below for more info. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Nebraska-Louisiana Tech Final Score Predictions

Spread at time of picks: NEB -19.5 (O/U 46.5) ZACK: Nebraska 28, La Tech 13 STEVE: Nebraska 31, La Tech 14 GREG: Nebraska 31, La Tech 10 GEOFF: Nebraska 38, La Tech 17 JANSEN: Nebraska 42, La Tech 14

“The Ten” … Games to Pick

*Spreads lock at 2 p.m. Wednesday each week* Louisiana Tech (2-2) at Nebraska (1-2) NEB -19.5 Wisconsin (2-1) at Purdue (1-2) on Friday WISC -6 Rutgers (3-0) at 2 Michigan (3-0) MICH -24 4 Florida State (3-0) at Clemson (2-1) FSU -2.5 19 Colorado (3-0) at 10 Oregon (3-0) ORE -21 22 UCLA (3-0) at 11 Utah (3-0) UT -4.5 15 Ole Miss (3-0) at 13 Alabama (2-1) ALA -7 12 Oregon State (3-0) at 21 Washington State (3-0) ORST -3 6 Ohio State (3-0) at 9 Notre Dame (4-0) OSU -3.0 24 Iowa (3-0) at 7 Penn State (3-0) PSU -15.0

Week 4 CFB Picks ATS Zack Steve Greg Geoff Jansen La Tech La Tech La Tech Nebraska Nebraska Purdue - $ Wisconsin Purdue - $ Wisconsin Wisconsin Rutgers Rutgers Michigan Rutgers Rutgers Clemson - $ FSU FSU FSU FSU Colorado Colorado Oregon Colorado Colorado Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss - $ Ole Miss - $ Ole Miss - $ Oregon St. Wash. St. Wash. St. Wash. St. Wash. St Notre Dame - $ Notre Dame - $ Ohio State Notre Dame - $ Notre Dame - $ Penn State Iowa Iowa Iowa Iowa Last week: 4-6 (4 pts) Last week: 4-6 (4 pts) Last week: 5-5 (6 pts) Last week: 6-4 (6 pts) Last week: 4-6 (4 pts)

Season Standings After Week 4

Jansen: 16-14 (18 pts) Steve: 16-14 (17 pts) Greg: 14-16 (17 pts) Geoff: 15-15 (16 pts) Zack: 12-18 (14 pts)

Subscriber Records: Ray1125: 10-10 (Week 1: 6-4; Week 2: 4-6) klowtherjr: 4-6

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Louisiana Tech, 28-21, he may still have Louisiana Tech listed on the chart because he is predicting a Nebraska win but does not believe the Huskers will cover the spread (which is -19.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads were locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight-up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. >>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Guess the Score Contest: Win a free yearly subscription