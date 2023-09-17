Nebraska football will be the betting favorite for the second time in four games this season, and the second time in a row, as the opening betting line has been set for the Huskers' home game against Louisiana Tech next Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network)/

The Huskers (1-2) have opened as 22-point favorites over the Bulldogs (2-2), and the over/under has opened at 50.5 points for Matt Rhule's second home game as Nebraska's head coach.

Nebraska opened the season with two straight frustrating losses in which turnovers, penalties, mistakes and other self-inflicted wounds hurt its chances to beat Minnesota (13-10 loss) and then-No. 22 Colorado (36-14).

However, the Huskers rebounded in a big way on Saturday night under the lights at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska beat Northern Illinois, 35-11, behind a standout performance from third-year sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, who looked sharp in his first career start by finishing 14-of-24 for 158 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 98 yards rushing and a touchdown on 21 carries.

