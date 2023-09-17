Nebraska-Louisiana Tech betting line: Huskers open as big favorite
Nebraska football will be the betting favorite for the second time in four games this season, and the second time in a row, as the opening betting line has been set for the Huskers' home game against Louisiana Tech next Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network)/
The Huskers (1-2) have opened as 22-point favorites over the Bulldogs (2-2), and the over/under has opened at 50.5 points for Matt Rhule's second home game as Nebraska's head coach.
Nebraska opened the season with two straight frustrating losses in which turnovers, penalties, mistakes and other self-inflicted wounds hurt its chances to beat Minnesota (13-10 loss) and then-No. 22 Colorado (36-14).
However, the Huskers rebounded in a big way on Saturday night under the lights at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska beat Northern Illinois, 35-11, behind a standout performance from third-year sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, who looked sharp in his first career start by finishing 14-of-24 for 158 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 98 yards rushing and a touchdown on 21 carries.
Nebraska betting trends in 2023
>> Nebraska is 2-1 against the spread under Rhule. The Huskers have gone 1-1 as an underdog and 1-0 as the favorite. The over is 1-2 in Nebraska's games this season.
>> Nebraska entered the game against Minnesota as 7.5-point underdogs on the road with a closing total of 43 points. Nebraska covered, and the under hit in a 13-10 Husker loss.
>> Nebraska entered the game against Colorado as 2.5-point underdogs on the road and a closing total of 58 points. Nebraska failed to cover the spread while the under hit with a closing line set at 58 in a 36-14 Husker loss.
>> Nebraska was the favorite for the first time this season against Northern Illinois. The Huskers opened at -10.5, and the closing line was -13. Nebraska covered in both instances while the over hit for the first time this season for the Huskers (42.5) in a 35-11 Husker win.