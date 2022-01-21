Nebraska linebacker Wynden Ho'ohuli has entered the transfer portal

Freshman linebacker Wynden Ho'ohuli's time in Lincoln was short-lived.

Ho'ohuli was NU's first scholarship signee from the state of Hawaii since the class of 1999. His time in Lincoln lasted just over six months, as he officially entered the transfer portal on Friday.

The former No. 1 ranked player in the state of Hawaii chose the Huskers a year ago during a live television broadcast of the Polynesian Bowl.

Due to the pandemic, Ho'ohili did not have a senior season in 2020, and he failed to see the field for the Huskers in 2021.

A big reason why he chose to come to Nebraska was assistant coach Tony Tuioti, who has since left the program this off-season for Oregon.

Ho'ohuli is the third linebacker the Huskers have lost to the portal this off-season, joining Will Honas and Jackson Hannah.