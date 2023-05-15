Nebraska legacy, five-star QB target Dylan Raiola commits to Georgia
Dylan Raiola's Nebraska recruitment is over and done with.
The five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall player in the country has committed to Georgia. He announced the decision on Instagram and Twitter on Monday morning.
Nebraska made a strong, consistent all-out effort to land Raiola, but he will continue his extremely bright career in the SEC, choosing the Bulldogs over the Huskers, USC and Oregon among others.
After the Raiola family’s visit to Georgia, his father, Husker legend Dominic Raiola, had this to say about their most recent trip to Athens:
"Every time we go there, we feel the same leaving there: It’s elite, the environment is competitive, it’s a grinder and a lot of it is football. Once you step into the indoor facility, it’s all football and you can see why [Smart] built what he built there.
"You can see his plan in action. Everything they do from nutrition to recovery to weight room and then you get into meetings and on the field, it’s an environment that’s competitive and conducive to winning."