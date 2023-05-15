Dylan Raiola's Nebraska recruitment is over and done with.

The five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall player in the country has committed to Georgia. He announced the decision on Instagram and Twitter on Monday morning.

Nebraska made a strong, consistent all-out effort to land Raiola, but he will continue his extremely bright career in the SEC, choosing the Bulldogs over the Huskers, USC and Oregon among others.

Not a member of Inside Nebraska? Sign up today