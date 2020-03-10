Called the Ready Now Program, athletes in all 24 sports will have access to programs that focus on three areas -- assessment, education and performance, the athletic department said in a news release this morning.

The athletic department is partnering with Lincoln-based Opendorse in what’s being described as the first NCAA program aimed at helping athletes “maximize the value” of their brands.

Nebraska is upping its social media game with the launch of an innovative program aimed at helping all 650-plus athletes develop their individual brand on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other platforms.

Founded seven years ago by former Nebraska football players Blake Lawrence and Adi Kunalic, Opendorse works with more than 10,000 professional and college athletes to develop their social media profile to increase the value of the name, image and likeness.

College athletes are currently prohibited from being compensated for their name, likeness or image. But legislation has been introduced in Nebraska and many other states that would dramatically alter the payment landscape. The NCAA or the federal government would need to approve or set the parameters and timing of any changes.

“We have been preparing for this moment for over seven years,” said Lawrence, a former Nebraska linebacker and Opendorses’ chief executive officer. “Coach Frost and the Nebraska athletic administration understand the time is here to empower student-athletes to prepare their individual brands for future success.”

Frost said in a prepared statement that “social media is at the core of the next frontier for player development. There’s an opportunity for our players that transcends compensation today -- we as coaches and leaders can provide our student-athletes the tools to maximize their future value while they’re competing for the University of Nebraska.”

Frost noted that “regardless of what change comes from name, image and likeness legislation, we want every Nebraska athlete to be prepared with the blueprint for success beyond the field.”

The Ready Now program will offer each athlete with a current valuation of their brand, review and flag content that could have a negative impact, and provide guidance to increase their social media value, the news release said.

Given the passion of Nebraska’s fan base, Frost said a student-athlete’s brand can be considerably more valuable at Nebraska.”

Steve Rosen writes about the business of sports for HuskerOnline. Questions, comments, story ideas? Reach Steve at sbrosen1030@gmail.com.