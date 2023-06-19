The Nebraska volleyball team added its third commit of the 2025 class Monday afternoon with the pledge of outside hitter Teraya Sigler.

Per PrepDig, Sigler is rated as the No. 6 national recruit and No. 4-rated outside hitter in the class behind only Cari Spears, Abby Vander Wal and Kaci Demaria. The 6-foot-2 Sigler heralds from Scottsdale, Arizona where she transferred to play for Horizon High School which belonged in the bigger 5A class. She spent her freshman season at Phoenix Country Day where she had an outstanding freshman season, finishing the year with 392 kills (5.6 kills/set), 69 aces, 32 total blocks and 158 digs in 70 sets. She also led the state with a .542 hitting percentage while leading the team to a 2A state title.

Her numbers dipped a little in her transition to 5A as she produced 326 kills (4.5 kills/set), 29 aces, 25 blocks and 258 digs in 73 sets played. Despite the tiny drop, Sigler helped Horizon to a second-straight state championship with a 25-23, 22-25, 28-26, 25-18 four-set victory that sent head coach Valorie McKenzie into retirement with a title. Sigler was lights out in that match with a game-high 27 kills.

Sigler plays for Arizona Storm which is the same club that produced former Husker All-American middle blocker Lauren Stivrins. She was also named to the USA U19 roster that won gold at the Pan American games in May.

With the 2025 recruiting class set to replace the five current juniors on the Nebraska roster, Sigler's addition become instrumental as the Huskers look to replace the three junior hitters in Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause and Merritt Beason.

Sigler is the third recruit to join the 2025 class for Nebraska following the commitments from No. 1-rated setter Campbell Flynn and in-state DS/L Keri Leimbach who both committed last week.