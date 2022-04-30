Nebraska lands major portal addition in TCU pass rusher Ochaun Mathis

Nebraska has targetted TCU's Ochaun Mathis as long as any player in the transfer portal this off-season. This weekend, the Big Red closed the deal.

Mathis announced on Saturday he will play for the Huskers in 2022, picking NU over Texas.

This is arguably the biggest position of need for Nebraska heading into the 2022 season, and Mathis is regarded as the most proven pass rusher currently in the transfer portal. The Athletic ranked Mathis on Apr. 27 as the No. 1 overall available player currently in the transfer portal.

This is a major victory for head coach Scott Frost and his program, as it gives the Huskers a proven third-down pass rusher off the edge. The defensive line is without a doubt the biggest hole on NU's roster.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Mathis was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in both 2020 and 2021. He lead the Big 12 in 2020 with nine sacks over 10 games, to go along with 14 tackles for loss.

In 2021, had four sacks and seven tackles for loss. He's played in 38 total games for the Horned Frogs, compiling 15.5 sacks and 30.5 tackles for loss, to go along with 135 total tackles.

Mathis has two years of eligibility remaining, as he redshirted in 2018, playing in just four games.

Mathis took an official visit to Lincoln on the weekend of Apr. 9, and he was in Austin for the Longhorn's spring game on Apr. 23.