HuskerOnline - Nebraska lands Georgia WR Shawn Hardy II

It came down to Georgia Tech, LSU and Nebraska for Shawn Hardy II, and the three-star wide receiver out of Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County chose the Huskers.

"I have really known Nebraska was it for a few weeks," said Hardy. "One of the main reasons why I chose Nebraska was how they are open to me becoming part of the family there. I have been there a couple of times, they have made me feel wanted, and every coach has been recruiting me.

"I called coach Lubik and committed to him today. I think he was a little surprised and he was very, very happy when I gave him the news. He has been my lead recruiter and we have been talking almost every day."

Hardy's mother and older sister were around when he made the call and it was a great moment for the family.

"It was a little emotional to be honest. It really hit me about an hour ago that I was going to play for Nebraska. As soon as it happened, there was a lot of hugs and it was just a great feeling for me and my family.

"I am so excited to go to Nebraska. The coaches told me I was their No. 2 guy in this class and they made me feel that way. I know they want me and I am excited about my commitment."

He is focused on his senior season first, but he can't help but to think about what it will be like to play in Lincoln.

"I have visited twice, and once was for the Ohio State game, and the atmosphere was amazing," said Hardy. "They have the record for the most sellouts, the fans bring a very positive energy and I will feed off that.

"I can't wait to play there."