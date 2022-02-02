Nebraska lands Georgia Tech decommit, four-star WR Bonner
Nebraska finishes singing day strong by flipping four-star wide receiver Janiran Bonner from his commitment to Georgia Tech. Bonner, from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, announced his commitment to the Husker on television and becomes the 18th commitment in the class for Nebraska.
Nebraska is adding some sizzle to their 2022 class with the commitment of Janiran Bonner. The four-star commitment to Georgia Tech had been considering GT, Nebraska and Memphis going into a signing day announcement.
Bonner actually snuck up to Nebraska for an official visit this past weekend. The Huskers have been working on the 6-foot-3 and nearly 200-pound receiver for weeks and that hard work has paid off.
Bonner decided not to sign with Georgia Tech in the early signing period and questions have dominated the Georgia Tech message boards about Bonner. Bonner bet on himself to see if any other bigger schools would start to recruit him.
GT was very much in the hunt for Bonner all the way to the end. There was an in-home visit that seemed positive for the Yellowjackets, but GT moved on to a fallback option when they couldn't get Bonner solidly back in the class.
Bonner isn't the only signing day excitement for Nebraska. Earlier in the day the Huskers also added three-star running back Ajay Allen from Monroe (La.) Neville.