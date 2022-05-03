Nebraska lands commitment from Texas Tech transfer portal DL Devin Drew

Welcome to the new college football world we live in.

Over a week ago Nebraska lost defensive lineman Casey Rogers to the transfer portal, and days later the Huskers replaced him now with two defensive linemen that have played significantly more snaps and have had more production at the Power Five level.

After an official visit to Lincoln last week, Texas Tech defensive lineman Devin Drew announced he will be a Husker in 2022. Earlier this month, Drew also took an official visit to Illinois, and he also was being recruited by TCU and Indiana.

Drew joins TCU's Ochaun Mathis as the latest major transfer portal addition to join the Husker roster this week.

"It was good," Drew said of his official visit to Lincoln. "I definitely see a good opportunity for me to play there. It would be a good fit for me."

The 6-foot-2, 280 pounds Drew logged 907 snaps in 23 games for the Red Raiders the last two seasons according to PFF. Before that, the Kansas City native started his collegiate career out as a walk-on at Iowa Western C.C. in Council Bluffs, where he won a starting job immediately for the powerhouse Reivers.

“He’s a great kid,” Iowa Western head coach Scott Strohmeier said. “He’s got a high motor and is extremely coachable. He came here as a walk-on and played linebacker in high school. He worked his way to a starter year one.”

Drew decided to leave Texas Tech after a coaching change this off-season.

He'll come to NU with just one year of eligibility, and only be on NU's campus for around six months. The Huskers plan to use Drew as an interior lineman that plays more of a three-technique.

"They see me as an interior guy," Drew said. "More of a three-technique."

PFF graded Drew a 66.7 in 2021 and a 70.1 in 2020. Last season he produced 13 hurries and four QB hits as an interior defensive lineman. This is exactly the type of portal target the Huskers were looking for – a productive one-for-one guy that has logged quality snaps.

In comparison, Ty Robinson saw 458 snaps last year and 327 in 2020, while Casey Rogers had 139 snaps in 2021 and 243 snaps in 2020.

Expect the Big Red to go for at least one more transfer portal defensive line target.

“Devin was a steady rotation player in Lubbock and a good teammate," RedRaiderSports.com's Chris Level said. "Keith Patterson (now the head coach at Abilene Christian) used him all along the defensive line depending on the package and down and distance and he provided some good depth here. He’s a Power 5 player.”