Nebraska lands commitment from San Antonio quarterback Richard Torres

Torres was in Lincoln on the week of June 4 and visited Kansas State this past weekend. He was down to those two schools and made his announcement public shortly after his trip to KSU.

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program landed their quarterback on Monday.

The announcement from Torres also more than likely shuts down the visit from Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis quarterback A.J. Bianco who was scheduled to visit Lincoln on Friday.

Torres is now the second commitment to come out of NU's first June recruiting weekend, joining tight end Chase Androff. He's the fourth known commitment of the Huskers 2022 recruiting class.