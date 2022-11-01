Despite a rollercoaster season on the field, Nebraska has maintained momentum on the recruiting trail under interim head coach Mickey Joseph as the Louisiana native was able to add another piece to the Huskers' 2023 class on Tuesday with a commitment from New Orleans (La.) Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes. For Barnes, who decommitted from Tulane in October after landing the offer from Nebraska, the opportunity to play for a New Orleans native in the Big Ten was the perfect opportunity. "The reason it’s Nebraska is because of Mickey [Joseph]," Barnes said. "He’s a New Orleans guy, and he knows what it takes to make it to the next level, and I believe in this coaching staff right here."

That connection to the coaching staff includes a relationship with running backs coach Bryan Applewhite who was an integral part of Barnes' recruitment in his own right. "Our relationship is strong," he said. "We talk everyday. I feel like he could put me in the best position." Barnes quickly took an official visit to Nebraska after being offered on Sept. 29, and he immediately connected with the city of Lincoln and the campus. "I like the community, the people, the environment and how Nebraska football is played," he said. Despite starting the season as a Tulane commit, Barnes' strong senior season has put him on the Power Five map with a commitment to Nebraska being the final piece to his recruitment. Looking forward, Barnes wants to cash in on his big opportunity. "I want go to the Big Ten and dominate," he said. At 5-foot-9, 220 pounds, Barnes is ranked as a three-star recruit in the class of 2023, according to Rivals.

COMMITMENT ANALYSIS