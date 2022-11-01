Nebraska lands commitment from Louisiana running back Arnold Barnes
Despite a rollercoaster season on the field, Nebraska has maintained momentum on the recruiting trail under interim head coach Mickey Joseph as the Louisiana native was able to add another piece to the Huskers' 2023 class on Tuesday with a commitment from New Orleans (La.) Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes.
For Barnes, who decommitted from Tulane in October after landing the offer from Nebraska, the opportunity to play for a New Orleans native in the Big Ten was the perfect opportunity.
"The reason it’s Nebraska is because of Mickey [Joseph]," Barnes said. "He’s a New Orleans guy, and he knows what it takes to make it to the next level, and I believe in this coaching staff right here."
That connection to the coaching staff includes a relationship with running backs coach Bryan Applewhite who was an integral part of Barnes' recruitment in his own right.
"Our relationship is strong," he said. "We talk everyday. I feel like he could put me in the best position."
Barnes quickly took an official visit to Nebraska after being offered on Sept. 29, and he immediately connected with the city of Lincoln and the campus.
"I like the community, the people, the environment and how Nebraska football is played," he said.
Despite starting the season as a Tulane commit, Barnes' strong senior season has put him on the Power Five map with a commitment to Nebraska being the final piece to his recruitment. Looking forward, Barnes wants to cash in on his big opportunity.
"I want go to the Big Ten and dominate," he said.
At 5-foot-9, 220 pounds, Barnes is ranked as a three-star recruit in the class of 2023, according to Rivals.
COMMITMENT ANALYSIS
A big, stocky back that combines brute power with a streak of elusiveness, Barnes almost perfectly fits the mold of a Big Ten running back that can touch the ball over 20 times per game and remain effective.
His long speed in the open field won't blow away Big Ten defenses, but making a one-on-one tackle in the open field on the bowling ball that is Barnes is next to impossible for lanky defensive backs.
Barnes will enter Lincoln in a running back room that has been one of the few bright spots this season under running backs coach Bryan Applewhite. With development in that room over the course of one-to-two seasons, Barnes could see a complimentary role in the offense turn into a lead role.