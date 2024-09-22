Nebraska lands commitment from 2025 forward Quentin Rhymes

Rhymes now becomes the first member of the Huskers' 2025 class.

"The atmosphere was insane and it definitely lived up to the hype," Rhymes told Inside Nebraska following his commitment announcement. "It was very exciting and cool to be a part of. The people and fans of Nebraska are amazing."

Rhymes was in Lincoln for an official visit over this past weekend to check out head coach Fred Hoiberg's program. Rhymes attended the football game against Illinois.

The Nebraska basketball program has landed the verbal commitment of 2025 Phoenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest Prep wing Quentin Rhymes, Inside Nebraska confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

Rhymes is unranked by Rivals, but is a talented prospect who will spend a post-graduate season at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix. Rhymes, who is originally from Colorado but grew up in Las Vegas, spent the first three seasons of his high school career playing at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman before playing his senior year at Phoenix (Ariz.) Bella Vista Prep.

This past summer while playing for his AAU team, the Las Vegas Knicks, Rhymes averaged 17.5 points, six rebounds, five assists and one block per game, showing strong play on both ends of the court.

Rhymes had taken official visits to New Mexico and Boise State, and had official visits to UC Santa Barbara (Sept. 28) and UNLV (Oct. 4) scheduled after his Nebraska visit.

Rhymes comes from an athletic family. His father played college basketball at Portland State and Colorado-Colorado Springs before playing professionally overseas.

Nebraska entered the discussion with Rhymes over the summer when he was playing with his AAU team in Wichita. Nebraska assistant Ernie Zeigler was the one who watched Rhymes and offered him.

"He loves my versatility, the way I shoot the ball and he loves the way they'll be able to use me in multiple ways in their offense, which I really like," Rhymes said.

While Zeigler has been Rhymes' main contact, the recruit has also kept in touch with Hoiberg. The idea of playing for a former NBA player who spent 10 seasons playing at the highest level is exciting for Rhymes.

"He's a really good coach and I trust him," Rhymes said.

During his official visit, Rhymes was able to sit down and watch film with Hoiberg. The video cut-ups were of a specific player, Rhymes said: current Husker guard Brice Williams.

"He said my game really reminds him of Brice Williams," Rhymes said of the film session with Hoiberg. "That's the kind of comparison I got from him."

With Rhymes' excellent positional size and skill set, he believes he's a great fit for Hoiberg's offense and can be a versatile part of the defense who's able to defend multiple positions.

"I think I can fit into the offense with my shooting ability. I shoot the ball really well," Rhymes said. "I also handle the ball really well, so I'll be able to rebound the ball and push it up and set the open offense. Nebraska's offense is really good about spacing, which I really love. That'll give us opportunities to make plays and decisions like that."