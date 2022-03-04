Nebraska Junior Day Preview: More names to know

The visitor list for the March 5th junior day at Nebraska is impressive. The Huskers are bringing in around 20 recruits who they have already offered. But some of the big news during junior day weekends is who leaves with an offer. Here is a breakdown of names who could be in a position to earn an offer from Nebraska this weekend.

Nebraska assistant coach Mickey Joseph (Sean Callahan)

Who could get an offer?

There are roughly 25 players that will be in Lincoln this weekend who won't have a Nebraska offer when they arrive on campus. There are a handful of those 25 recruits that could leave Lincoln with an offer.

The Utah commit is projected to play outside linebacker. All of the HUDL I was able to find featured Helu on offense. He's definitely an athletic player who like Gage Stenger last year could play that hybrid safety/outside linebacker spot.

The Huskers already have two offered defensive tackles visiting this weekend with David Borchers and Riley Van Poppel. Nedore doesn't have as many offers as Van Poppel, but arguably has better quality offers with Texas, Baylor and Texas Tech having already offered.

Miles is from a part of the country Nebraska loves to cherry pick. Miles has few offers to this point, but things are going to catch up with him. He is a big hitter at cornerback that also has great speed. It would not be too surprising to hear Nebraska offers Miles this weekend while during junior day.

Maybe not this weekend, but remember the name

Goldman has some serious length and has picked up offers from Eastern Michigan, Idaho and South Dakota State. He plays OT and is a little light, but he gets away with it because of technique. He plays with good pad height, has great feet, and watch him use his hands. He is definitely interesting and this weekend might not be the right time, considering the other tackles in town, but he should stay in the conversation (especially if he can add some size).

Mister is a new name, but it's obvious why he will be in Lincoln this weekend. He has good size and is a good athlete. He's a little raw at the position, but has a lot of potential. He picked up four quick offers in January. I would expect more to follow in spring when college coaches can stop by for an evaluation.

Maciejczak is listed as a defensive tackle, but actually could be an interior lineman at the next level. He plays with an edge, finishes blocks and moves well for a man his size. There is some concern with the level of competition, but the size is there and so is the athleticism.

Fair has some nice offers on this list. He is holding them from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Louisiana Tech already. The knock? It's early for Nebraska. They took a lot of defensive backs last year. Fair is a name to remember when we get a little later down the line. Beyond his ability on the football field, another thing going for Fair is where he's from. Nebraska is turning up the heat in neighboring states.

Reth gets a mention here because he is pretty well put together and has a pair of offers already. Another big-body whose best days of playing football are ahead of him. I am not expecting an offer from Nebraska, but this is a name to remember because of his ability and being from a neighboring state. Reth does play both ways and that could also have the attention from Nebraska.

Whenever there is a player that plays at the second level in the Dakotas I am reminded how big of a miss Chad Greenway was for Nebraska. Menz is already holding five offers and you could see him being a good fit at that 3-4 EDGE spot getting after the quarterback.

And the rest...