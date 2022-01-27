Nebraska Junior Day Preview: January 29th

The Huskers will host their second junior day in as many weeks before the second and final signing day for the 2022 class and the beginning of a dead period. The breakdown: 26 confirmed visitors, 10 recruits are already holding offers and several could end up gaining an offer this weekend. Here is a complete list of the junior day visitors for this weekend at Nebraska.

Nebraska assistant coach Mickey Joseph (Sean Callahan)

Visitors with Offers:

HOL Thoughts: Nice cross-section of offered players on this list. There are those from in-state with Benning, Hall and Jones. There are the top regional players like Kohl, Otting and Patton. There are some "new offers" on the list like Freeman in December and Braswell in November when he was in Lincoln for a game. Then there is also Buford, younger brother of a current player, and at a real powerhouse high school in Dallas. Really want to hear about Nebraska dialing up more love for the in-state players this weekend. Do yourself a favor and check out Braswell's film.

Visitors without an offer: