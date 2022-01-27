Nebraska Junior Day Preview: January 29th
The Huskers will host their second junior day in as many weeks before the second and final signing day for the 2022 class and the beginning of a dead period. The breakdown: 26 confirmed visitors, 10 recruits are already holding offers and several could end up gaining an offer this weekend. Here is a complete list of the junior day visitors for this weekend at Nebraska.
Visitors with Offers:
HOL Thoughts: Nice cross-section of offered players on this list. There are those from in-state with Benning, Hall and Jones. There are the top regional players like Kohl, Otting and Patton. There are some "new offers" on the list like Freeman in December and Braswell in November when he was in Lincoln for a game. Then there is also Buford, younger brother of a current player, and at a real powerhouse high school in Dallas. Really want to hear about Nebraska dialing up more love for the in-state players this weekend. Do yourself a favor and check out Braswell's film.
Visitors without an offer:
HOL Thoughts: Another nice cross-section of things going on here. Juniors. Sophomores. Freshmen. Local kids. Regional guys. National guys. Have to think that there are some offers that go out this weekend. There were four new offers extended last weekend to junior day visitors. This weekend could be in-line with that with some of the possibilities being Buycks, Joyner, Owusu, Nwaneri and Mozee. One has to appreciate that there are three players coming in from Lee's Summit North, two visitors from Texas and another visitor from states such as Alabama, Georgia, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Some familiar names like Owusu, who was supposed to visit last fall, as well as some kids from in-state but the majority of the names are new and several could leave Lincoln this weekend with an offer.