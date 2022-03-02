Nebraska Junior Day preview for March 5th

Nebraska will be hosting their third junior day since the start of 2023 this coming weekend. The Huskers will be hosting the two remaining uncommitted players from in-state that already hold an offer. They will also be hosting four offensive tackles and a pair of defensive tackles that would have to be at the top of their board of remaining targets. Here are a list of the notable visitors for this weekend.

HuskerOnline Thoughts: This is a very impressive list of recruits for Nebraska to bring in to start off the month of March. Obviously it's great to see both Sam Sledge and Gunnar Gottula coming back to Lincoln this weekend since they are both now in the class and cas really start to form a bond. Dwight Bootle returns to Lincoln for the first time since committing the Huskers about four weeks ago too. Bootle has already mentioned that he planned to attend the Nebraska spring game.

From my Three & Out section this morning I mentioned the importance of both Malachi Coleman and Maverick Noonan for Nebraska. They will both be in town this weekend and Coleman was at another junior day at Nebraska in January.

Moving out of state there are some other guys that need to be mentioned. I said last week with Gottula and Sledge in the boat and the numbers for the 2023 class that I expected at least one, bigger offensive tackle to join them in the class. The Huskers will host two of the guys that I mentioned as possibilities for that last spot: Logan Reichert and Calvin Clements. Nebraska will also host Jr Sia and Paris Patterson this weekend as well.

The Huskers will also be hosting a pair of their top defensive tackle targets with David Borchers and Riley Van Poppel scheduled to attend this weekend. Borchers is very high on the Huskers and has an official visit scheduled for the spring game. Van Poppel has been having a successful spring. Look around on social media and he has been doing well with camps and combines this winter/spring.

There are also some very interesting out of state recruits making their way in this weekend. Andrew Harris and Michael Harris from Altamonte Springs, FL will be in attendance as well as Shawn Battle from Philadelphia, PA.

The Huskers also seem to be ratcheting things up in Missouri. I have already mentioned Reichert, but the Huskers will also host Donovan McIntosh, Zach Ortwerth and Jayshawn Ross who are all from the "Show-Me State".

It's also a great sign for Nebraska to be able to bring Tyson Terry back for another visit so soon after he visited in January when he picked up an offer. Terry is fresh off of a state wrestling title and undefeated season going 53-0 with 45 pins.