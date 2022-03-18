Nebraska joins March Madness with yet another walk-off win

The Nebraska baseball team (8-9) joined the madness in March with their third walk-off win in the past four games. Leighton Banjoff drove in two runs on a single in the bottom of the ninth to steal a win from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10-10).

Kyle Perry got the start on the mound for NU and had a nightmare outing. In just 19 pitches, the lefty allowed two runs on two hits and exited the game with an apparent injury. Head coach, Will Bolt said after the game that Perry gave the dugout a look and said "something felt weird." The senior returned late last season after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Koty Frank took to the hill and got the Big Red out of the inning with no further damage.

The Nebraska offense brought things back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run shot from Griffin Everitt.

The lead came and went for the Islanders as they scored on a sac fly in the second inning to go ahead 3-2. Nebraska tied things up at three with an error that scored Efry Cervantes. Texas A&M-CC put up a crooked number in the third with four hits, and the Huskers got one back in the bottom of the inning on a Josh Caron sac fly.

After the third inning, Jaxon Jelkin took over on the bump for NU and settled things down. After him and Chandler Benson put together three scoreless innings, the Big Red offense found a spark. In the bottom of the sixth, with two runners on base, Max Anderson drove in a run that forced a pitching change from the Islanders. Griffin Everitt then cleared the bases with a triple, and Brice Matthews hit a two-run homer to make things 9-6.

Sticking with the trend of this game, that lead didn't last long. In the next inning, Texas A&M-CC scored four to regain a 10-9 lead. Two more runs in the seventh that were charged to Tyler Martin gave the Islanders a 12-9 lead headed into the ninth.

Brice Matthews started the ninth off strong for Nebraska with a double and kept the hope alive as he scored on a wild pitch later in the inning. With one out, and two Huskers on, Core Jackson came in to pinch hit. The freshman doubled to score a run and put two in scoring position. Leighton Banjoff did the rest with a single to left field and NU snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.