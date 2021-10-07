Nebraska is the dream school for Omaha RB Brown

Char'Mar Brown is having a heck of a junior season for Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep. The 5-foot-11 and 188-pound running back has 738 yards rushing, averaging six yards a carry and nine touchdowns through six games. The talented junior says that Creighton Prep is hitting their stride now.

“The defensive side of the ball for us has been great all-around,” Brown said. “I believe that we have the number one defense in the state. The offensive side of the ball started off a little slow in the beginning of the season.

“One of the reason is our offensive line is young. They are all juniors. I feel like they have got the rhythm now. The whole team has had a lot of poise, discipline and resilience.”

Brown was getting some playing time on both sides of the ball for Prep, but that was short-lived.

“I was playing both ways,” Brown said. “The coaches changed that, though, because they wanted me just for offense.”

The talented runner was in Lincoln to see Nebraska take on Buffalo last month. He has another trip planned at the moment.

“I went to a Nebraska game and an Iowa State game. I am going to try and make a trip up to NDSU soon.”