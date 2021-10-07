Nebraska is the dream school for Omaha RB Brown
Char'Mar Brown is having a heck of a junior season for Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep. The 5-foot-11 and 188-pound running back has 738 yards rushing, averaging six yards a carry and nine touchdowns through six games. The talented junior says that Creighton Prep is hitting their stride now.
“The defensive side of the ball for us has been great all-around,” Brown said. “I believe that we have the number one defense in the state. The offensive side of the ball started off a little slow in the beginning of the season.
“One of the reason is our offensive line is young. They are all juniors. I feel like they have got the rhythm now. The whole team has had a lot of poise, discipline and resilience.”
Brown was getting some playing time on both sides of the ball for Prep, but that was short-lived.
“I was playing both ways,” Brown said. “The coaches changed that, though, because they wanted me just for offense.”
The talented runner was in Lincoln to see Nebraska take on Buffalo last month. He has another trip planned at the moment.
“I went to a Nebraska game and an Iowa State game. I am going to try and make a trip up to NDSU soon.”
Brown has been communicating with just one coach at Nebraska so far. He said that there was a plan to get the first part of his season in front of the running backs coach at Nebraska.
“I have been staying in contact with Sean Dillon from Nebraska. Sean said that after my first five games he planned to show them to the running backs coach, coach Held, at Nebraska.”
Brown is Nebraska born and raised and says that being born in the state and living here all his life has led him to want to play college football at Nebraska.
“I was born in Nebraska and have been here all of my life,” Brown said. “Nebraska is my dream school to go and play football at.”
There could be one school getting close to offering Brown. He says that there was a recent inquiry about his transcripts by a Big 12 team.
“I feel like Iowa State could be getting close to offering. They have actually been in touch with my academic counselor recently to look at my grades. Nebraska, Iowa State and NDSU are really the schools that are recruiting me the hardest right now.”
While there are no set plans to get back to Lincoln for another game, Brown would like to visit Nebraska again this fall.
“I would like to get back to Lincoln for another game. I don’t have any plans at the moment, but I am sure that Sean would invite me again.”
Besides football, Brown also competes in wrestling and track for Creighton Prep. His best 100m time as a sophomore was 11.28-seconds.