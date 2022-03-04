Nebraska is one of many schools OT Thomason plans to visit

Things are getting ready to ramp back up again and the Huskers will be hosting a number of recruits in March, including Ethan Thomason. Thomason, from Fort Collins (Colo.) Rocky Mountain, has a number of schools trying to get him to visit soon. Nebraska may be the first team to get that opportunity for a junior day in March.

When Thomason makes it to Nebraska it will be his first trip to Lincoln. He was trying to visit in March, but he was unable to make his plans work. "I was invited to junior day in March," Thomason said. "I can't make it that weekend. When I can visit I am looking forward to talking to the other recruits that are there, the current players and the coaches. I definitely want to see the facilities and the city, too." Thomason said coach Barrett Ruud and Sean Dillon have been recruiting him for Nebraska.

OT Ethan Thomason (Rivals.com)