Nebraska is one of many schools OT Thomason plans to visit
Things are getting ready to ramp back up again and the Huskers will be hosting a number of recruits in March, including Ethan Thomason. Thomason, from Fort Collins (Colo.) Rocky Mountain, has a number of schools trying to get him to visit soon. Nebraska may be the first team to get that opportunity for a junior day in March.
When Thomason makes it to Nebraska it will be his first trip to Lincoln. He was trying to visit in March, but he was unable to make his plans work.
"I was invited to junior day in March," Thomason said. "I can't make it that weekend. When I can visit I am looking forward to talking to the other recruits that are there, the current players and the coaches. I definitely want to see the facilities and the city, too."
Thomason said coach Barrett Ruud and Sean Dillon have been recruiting him for Nebraska.
Besides the Nebraska visit, there are a number of other schools Thomason will have an opportunity to see, including both of the home state schools.
"I haven't really decided on the other schools I will visit yet," Thomason said. "I am thinking about Michigan State, BYU, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, and then the two in-state schools Colorado and Colorado State."
Thomason and his team's basketball season just came to an end in the state playoffs. He doesn't play any other sports which clears his time to visit some schools very soon.
"I played basketball this season. I don't play any sport in the spring. I will be using that time to get around to some schools and then also some camps this summer. I know that I will be doing the Polynesian Bowl combine and the Rivals Camp Series."