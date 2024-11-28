Nebraska-Iowa final score predictions + CFB Week 14 staff picks ATS

Game day for Nebraska football is only a day away as head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers hit the road for the annual Nebraska-Iowa Black Friday rivalry game. The Huskers (6-5 overall, 3-5 Big Ten) and Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) will square off at 6:30 p.m. CT on NBC and Peacock with rivalry bragging rights, a hefty trophy and bowl game ramifications on the line. As we await opening kickoff, the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for Huskers vs. Hawkeyes and gives their College Football Week 14 picks against the spread! GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions for Nebraska-Iowa IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription! Scroll to the bottom of this page for more info. *Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

NEBRASKA at IOWA: Final Score Predictions

Spread: IOWA -4 Total: 39.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 ********** ZACK: Nebraska 23, Iowa 14 STEVE: Nebraska 24, Iowa 17 TIM: Nebraska 27, Iowa 14 JANSEN: Iowa 24, Nebraska 17

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 14

CFB Week 14 Games *AP Top 25 rankings **Spreads as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday Matchup* Spread** Nebraska (6-5) @ Iowa (7-4) IOWA -4 Minnesota (6-5) @ Wisconsin (5-6) – Friday WISC -2.5 Michigan (6-5) @ 2 Ohio State (10-1) OSU -21 Rutgers (6-5) @ Michigan State (5-6) MSU -2 5 Notre Dame (10-1) @ USC (6-5) ND -7.5 UConn (7-4) @ UMass (2-9) UCONN -10.5 16 South Carolina (8-3) @ 12 Clemson (9-2) CLEM -2.5 Kansas State (8-3) @ 17 Iowa State (9-2) IAST -3 3 Texas (10-1) @ 20 Texas A&M (8-3) TEX -5.5 New Mexico (5-6) @ Hawaii (4-7) UNM -2.5

CFB Week 14 Picks ATS $ = straight-up upset; all picks are made ATS (against the spread) Zack Steve Tim Jansen Nebraska – $ Nebraska – $ Nebraska – $ Iowa Wisconsin Minnesota – $ Minnesota – $ Minnesota – $ Ohio State Ohio State Michigan Michigan Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame UConn UConn UConn UConn Clemson South Carolina – $ South Carolina – $ South Carolina – $ Iowa State Kansas State – $ Iowa State Kansas State – $ Texas A&M – $ Texas Texas A&M Texas New Mexico New Mexico New Mexico New Mexico Last week: 7-3 (7 pts) Last week: 2-8 (2 pts) Last week: 6-4 (6 pts) Last week: 3-7 (3 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in ever week at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, at the latest. Each staff member has the same spread to consider for each respective game. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. Tiebreaker is the best W-L record. End-of-season tiebreaker is W-L record ATS in Nebraska games.

SEASON STANDINGS

1 – Zack: 60-60-1 (70 pts) 2 – Tim: 61-58-1 (65 pts) 3 – Steve: 54-65-1 (62 pts) 4 – Jansen: 50-69-1 (59 pts) Record in straight-up upset picks: Steve: 8-10 Jansen: 11-15 Zack: 11-15 Tim: 4-6

