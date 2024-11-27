What's at stake in NEB-IOWA beyond the rivalry? We've got something for ya

Well, this is it. For a number of Nebraska football players, Black Friday's rivalry game against Iowa under the lights of Kinnick Stadium will mark the end of a certain era.

It has not been a successful era overall, but those Huskers already know it has ended on a positive note – just by knowing they are leaving the program having been the team to end the postseason drought. Making a bowl game is a simple, bottom-line accomplishment for most college football programs, especially those in the Big Ten and the rest of the Power 4 teams.

But as the saying goes, "We started from the bottom, now we're here."

Can't get to a higher level of achievement without first knocking out the foundational one. So, that box has been checked. Now, it's onto the next one:

Beating Iowa.

Knocking out the border rival.

Securing a winning record and guarantee an above-.500 finish no matter what happens in the bowl game.

For whatever reason, if winning the rivalry game over Iowa disinterests you, if you're perfectly satisfied with the Huskers reaching a bowl game and won't feel differently no matter what happens on Black Friday, if you're searching for an extra goal for Nebraska to hit, or if you're just wanting one more reason to get angry, happy and everything in between by the time 6:30 p.m. CT hits two days from now ... perhaps we've got you covered.