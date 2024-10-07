Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV info announced

Nebraska football will play its next game in 12 days when head coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Huskers square off with Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Oct. 19 in Bloomington.

Now, the Huskers have more clarity on that matchup as the Big Ten announced kickoff times for that Oct. 18-19 weekend of college football.

The Huskers (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) and Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0) will kick off at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT in Bloomington, and the game will be broadcast live on FOX with live streaming available on the Fox Sports App. Both teams will be coming off of a bye week when they square off for that afternoon tilt.

It will be the third time the Huskers have been featured on FOX during the 2024 season. Live radio coverage will also be available on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Other start times and TV determinations throughout the season are on a 12- or 6-day window, except for the regular season finale at Iowa which is on Black Friday (November 29) at 6:30 p.m. and will be carried on NBC.

Below is the full slate of Big Ten games for the weekend of October 18-19.