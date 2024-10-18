Nebraska-Indiana final score predictions plus CFB Week 8 picks ATS

Game day for Nebraska football is only a day away as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers get set for Saturday's showdown with No. 16 Indiana.

The Huskers (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) and Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0) will square off in the Big Noon Kickoff spotlight game on Saturday with both teams coming off a bye.

As we await opening kickoff in Bloomington, the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for Huskers vs. Hoosiers and gives their College Football Week 8 picks against the spread!

GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions for Nebraska-Indiana IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription! Scroll to the bottom of this page for more info.

*Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn