Nebraska-Indiana final score predictions plus CFB Week 8 picks ATS

Recruiting Mailbag: Biggest needs in 2026, midseason tape and more
We address Nebraska's biggest needs to address in the 2026 cycle, commits impressing and how record affects recruiting
Biggest takeaways from Raiola, coordinators heading into Indiana matchup
Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik break down Nebraska football's latest media availability this week.
Nebraska: The "One-Half Football Team"
Our biggest takeaways from Marcus Satterfield ahead of Saturday's showdown at Indiana.
Takeaways: Tony White vs. Kurtis Rourke Round 2
Our three biggest takeaways from Tony White as he previews Nebraska's matchup at Indiana.
An urgency to win helps create Dylan Raiola's next-level work ethic
Nebraska's true freshman quarterback has shown growth through six games of his first college football season.
Game day for Nebraska football is only a day away as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers get set for Saturday's showdown with No. 16 Indiana.
The Huskers (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) and Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0) will square off in the Big Noon Kickoff spotlight game on Saturday with both teams coming off a bye.
As we await opening kickoff in Bloomington, the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for Huskers vs. Hoosiers and gives their College Football Week 8 picks against the spread!
GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions for Nebraska-Indiana IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription! Scroll to the bottom of this page for more info.
*Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn
NEBRASKA at #16 INDIANA: Final Score Predictions
Spread: IU -6.5
Total: 50.5
>> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16
**********
ZACK: Indiana 28, Nebraska 24
STEVE: Indiana 31, Nebraska 28
TIM: Nebraska 31, Indiana 27
JANSEN: Indiana 31, Nebraska 28
CFB WEEK 8 PICKS
Important notes:
>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!
>>> The spreads are locked in on Wednesday, at the latest, every week. Each staff member has the same spread to consider for each respective game.
>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. Tiebreaker is the best W-L record. End-of-season tiebreaker is W-L record ATS in Nebraska games.
SEASON STANDINGS
1 – Tim: 37-32-1 (40 pts)
2 – Zack: 33-36-1 (40 pts)
3 – Steve: 34-35-1 (39 pts)
4 – Jansen: 25-44-1 (29 pts)
Record in straight-up upset picks:
Steve: 5-1
Tim: 2-1
Zack: 7-7
Jansen: 5-8
Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription
Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest for a chance to win a free Inside Nebraska subscription!
*yore
Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score
Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total
You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.
**********
THIS YEAR'S WINNERS:
vs. UTEP – @Huskerpanther
>> Prediction: Nebraska 34, UTEP 7
>> Actual score: Nebraska 40, UTEP 7
vs. Colorado – NONE
>> Actual score: Nebraska 28, Colorado 10
vs. Northern Iowa – @TX Huskr
>> Prediction: Nebraska 34, Northern Iowa 3 – ***EXACT SCORE ALERT***
>> Actual final score: Nebraska 34, Northern Iowa 3
vs. Illinois – @GusGus1
>> Prediction: Illinois 24, Nebraska 21
>> Actual final score: Illinois 31, Nebraska 24 (OT)
at Purdue – @Husker Dreme
>> Prediction: Nebraska 28, Purdue 7
>> Actual final score: Nebraska 28, Purdue 10
vs. Rutgers – NONE
>> Actual final score: Nebraska 14, Rutgers 7
