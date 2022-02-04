Nebraska in top two for 2023 RB Braswell

The last time Dontavius Braswell was in Lincoln he left town with an offer from the Huskers . The talented 2023 running back, from Sandersville (Ga.) Washington County, was in Lincoln this past weekend for the second junior day in January for Nebraska . Braswell got an appreciation on the trip to NU for the possibilities it presents.

"I got a chance to see that they really care about you while I was on the visit," Braswell said. "The coaches said Nebraska is a sleeping giant. When that giant wakes up, they're going to be the same program they were in the 90s and I can see myself playing a part in that."

The last time Braswell was in Lincoln there was a different offensive coaching staff for Nebraska.

"I love their new staff and the offense that they plan on running. I believe that I could be a good fit in their offense.

"I spent a lot of time with coach Applewhite and coach Beckton," Braswell said. "I could see myself being coached by coach Applewhite. He's straight forward with his players."