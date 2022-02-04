Nebraska in top two for 2023 RB Braswell
The last time Dontavius Braswell was in Lincoln he left town with an offer from the Huskers. The talented 2023 running back, from Sandersville (Ga.) Washington County, was in Lincoln this past weekend for the second junior day in January for Nebraska. Braswell got an appreciation on the trip to NU for the possibilities it presents.
"I got a chance to see that they really care about you while I was on the visit," Braswell said. "The coaches said Nebraska is a sleeping giant. When that giant wakes up, they're going to be the same program they were in the 90s and I can see myself playing a part in that."
The last time Braswell was in Lincoln there was a different offensive coaching staff for Nebraska.
"I love their new staff and the offense that they plan on running. I believe that I could be a good fit in their offense.
"I spent a lot of time with coach Applewhite and coach Beckton," Braswell said. "I could see myself being coached by coach Applewhite. He's straight forward with his players."
Expect Braswell to get back to Nebraska and the next trip could come soon in June for an official visit.
"Yes, I am planning on getting back to Nebraska, but the next time I do it will be for an official visit," Braswell said. "We haven't really talked about when that visit will be. Probably in the summer."
Braswell has the Huskers as his co-leader at the moment.
"Nebraska is in my top two. It's really between Nebraska and Florida State right now."
Braswell said, besides visiting Nebraska this summer, he would like to also make a trip to Minnesota.