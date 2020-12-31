Nebraska in strong pursuit of Orlando WR Victor Jones
BRADENTON, Fla. – Three-star Victor Jones was one of the top receivers for Team Alpha at The Show 7-on-7 earlier this week. His recruitment has seen 16 schools extend scholarship offers, several of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news