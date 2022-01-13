Nebraska hires TCU's Bryan Applewhite as running backs coach

“Bryan Applewhite has proven himself as an outstanding running backs coach during his two decades in college football,” NU head coach Scott Frost said. “I know that our running back room will benefit from his knowledge and experience. Bryan is a great addition to our staff, and I am excited for him to join our other new offensive coaches. I couldn’t be more pleased with the additions to our coaching staff and look forward to working closely with all of them.”

Applewhite is the fifth assistant coach hire Frost has made this off-season, joining Pittsburgh's Mark Whipple (OC), LSU's Mickey Joseph (WR), the Chicago Bears Donovan Raiola (OL) and former LSU assistant Bill Busch (Special teams).

Applewhite spent the previous two seasons at TCU, and before that he was at Colorado State (2015-2019) where he also served as recruiting coordinator.

“It is an honor to join the coaching staff at Nebraska, one of the most storied and tradition-rich football programs in the country,” Applewhite said. “I am appreciative of the opportunity Coach Frost has given to me and my family, and I look forward to working alongside him and the rest of the coaching staff. I can’t wait to get to Lincoln to meet the young men in our program and get to work.”

A 21-year veteran of the coaching ranks, Applewhite spent five years at Louisana Monroe (2010-14) before his arrival at CSU.

He also spent one season at Montana State (2009) and six at Wyoming (2003-08) as running backs coach. Prior to joining the Wyoming staff, he coached at his alma mater, Northern Colorado, from 1999-2002.