Nebraska hires Ernie Zeigler to men’s basketball staff
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It’s been over a month since assistant coach Armon Gates left for Oregon, but Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg has landed his replacement.According to multiple reports, Ernie Zeigl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news