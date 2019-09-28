Nebraska head coach Scott Frost joined the crew of College GameDay on Saturday morning. Here's everything he had to say in an interview with ESPN's Maria Taylor.

First of all coach, what do you think of this crowd that showed up here on Saturday morning?

Frost: This is unbelievable. I'm so glad you guys are here. I'm grateful you are here. The nation needs to see these fans. There are no better fans anywhere, and we love them.

One of our favorite quotes we talked about in our production meeting and it's something you have plastered all over: "Playing with a desire to excel and no fear of failure." Describe the way you have produced this program, and the model you want to have throughout.

Frost: As a player, I learned this. If you go out and you are worried about a mistake, or you are worried about what your coach is going to say to you if you make a mistake, it's crippling. I don't want our guys thinking about that.



If they miss a tackle, drop a ball - I don't want them worried about it. I just want them to make an impact play - the play that's going change the game. In order to do that, they have to play through.

We've seen the impact plays. We've seen your players play through, where are you in the growth process in building here?

Frost: We are where we are. We are somewhere on the path of where we were and where we are going to be. It's exciting.

The great thing is every time we get an opportunity like today, we get to go play a great team today. We get to measure ourselves. It's not going to be very long before people are going to worry about us. We get a chance today to get to prove it."

I was talking to Adrian Martinez yesterday, and he said "one of the coolest things is I get to play for a coach that has done it here before."

What's the biggest challenge for him moving forward, and what do you continue to challenge him with?

Frost: I think with Adrian, and me and all the coaches, we kind of have the weight and expectations of all these people on our shoulders. Everybody wants it to be what it should be again. We are headed that direction.

Adrian can't think about that too much. He just needs to be an accomplished student and go out and play the best he can. The rest will take care of itself.

What do you need from this crowd tonight as you welcome in Ohio State?

Frost: We better get a couple of false start penalties and make it tough for them on third down.