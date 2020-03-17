The first domino in Nebraska's expected offseason roster attrition officially fell on Tuesday, as junior guard Jervay Green entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

A source close to the program confirmed the news to HuskerOnline on Tuesday night.

Green's one-year career as a Husker ends after a season full of ups and downs. Originally a commit under former head coach Tim Miles, the former Western Nebraska C.C. standout re-affirmed his pledge under Fred Hoiberg shortly after the staff change was made.

The Denver, Colo., native started the first nine games of the season before being suspended just before NU's two December Big Ten Conference games. He returned to the lineup but came off the bench over the next 12 contests, including being a healthy scratch for two games.

Green was able to turn his season around down the stretch, though, started the final six games and posting six double-figure games in 2019-20.

But after Hoiberg and his staff met with Green after the season, it was clearly decided that his best options were elsewhere than Lincoln.

Green was rated the No. 2 combo guard and the No. 8 overall recruit by JUCORecruiting.com for 2019. He was named a second-team NJCAA All-American and Region IX Co-Player of the Year in 2018-19, averaging 23.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game as WNCC went 24-8.

With Green's departure, Nebraska is now back to it's 13 allotted scholarship limit for the 2020-21 season, though more roster attrition is expected in the coming weeks.