HuskerOnline - Nebraska grinds out 4-0 win over Iowa

The Husker baseball (5-1) team picked up their fifth straight win of the season with a hard fought 4-0 win over Iowa (2-4).

Chance Hroch was the starter for Nebraska and picked up his second win of the season. In his first start against Purdue, Hroch threw for six innings and gave up nine hits and two runs. This time around, the senior improved on his last outing and pitched six innings for just five hits and no runs.

The NU bats struggled to get started, but in the fifth inning, it took just one at-bat to break the deadlock. Brice Matthews led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo shot to right field giving the Big Red their first lead of the day.

The offensive momentum continued into the next inning where the Huskers got some luck with an error between two hits that loaded the bases, and a walk drove in one run. Joe Acker drove in two more after that and put Nebraska up by four.

After extending the lead, the bullpen came into play and did what they needed to do. Sayer Diederich came in to relieve Hroch and pitched one inning with no hits or runs allowed. In the eighth inning it was Max Schreiber who gave up just one hit for no runs in the one inning he pitched. In to close the game out was Cam Wynne who got into some trouble with three walks that loaded the bases.

With two outs and runners on each bag, Spencer Schwellenbach came in to finish it for the Huskers. The junior got down in the count 3-0, but fought his way back and struck out the final batter to move NU to 5-1 on the season.