Nebraska gets their 2023 quarterback commit from William Watson

Watson attended the Cornhuskers' Junior Day in late January and it was while he was in Lincoln that he received his Nebraska offer.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound signal caller became the fifth commitment to NU's Class of 2023. He chose the Huskers over other scholarship offers from Michigan, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arizona, Boston College and UMass

We are still in February and Nebraska has landed their quarterback commitment in William Watson from Springfield (Mass.) Springfield Central.

The relationship he developed with new Cornhusker offensive coordinator Mark Whipple over the past few years proved pivotal in Watson's college decision. Their connection goes all the way back to when Watson was in junior high.

"I have been working with Whipple since I was in sixth grade and he was at UMass.," Watson said. "I think that he trusts me similar to the way I trust him.

"With his offense, there is an answer for every situation. Every defense he has an answer for it and he has multiple plays like that. I feel like the way I can read a defense is perfect for both of us."

The three-star Watson was named the MaxPreps Massachusetts football Player of the Year after the 2021 season.

In 12 games as a junior, Watson led the Golden Eagles of Springfield Central (10-2) to a third consecutive state championship with a 22-15 win over Central Catholic for the Division 1 title.

As a true freshman starter at quarterback, Watson threw for 2,378 yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing for 334 yards and seven more scores. His sophomore season was almost entirely wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They played just three games in 2020, all victories.

In 2021, Watson had over 2,800 total yards passing and rushing with 31 combined touchdowns.

Watson told HOL that he plans to be in attendance at Nebraska's Red-White spring game in April.